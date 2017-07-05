Salena L. Sayles Obituary

HARTSTOWN, Pennsylvania – Salena L. Sayles, age 77, of Liberty Street, Hartstown passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at UPMC Hamot, Erie.

She was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on August 9, 1939 a daughter of John and Anna Irene (Goss) Thompson.

Her family moved to Hartstown to live on the family farm when she was ten days old.

She was a 1957 graduate of Conneaut Lake High School and in 1960 became a registered nurse from Spencer Hospital School of Nursing.

On October 2, 1960, Salena married James Sayles, he survives.

She was employed as a registered nurse at Spencer Hospital for three years and retired from St. Paul’s after 20 years of service.

She was a member of Hartstown Presbyterian Church.

Salena enjoyed fishing, her flower garden and going to flea markets.

She is survived by her husband James of Hartstown; a son, Leland Sayles and his wife, Karen of Hartstown; a brother, Charles Thompson and his wife, Audrey of Cambridge Springs; two granddaughters, Leanne Sayles and Sierra Sayles and her loving pet, Rosie.

Salena was preceded in death by her parents and two daughters, Diane Marie Sayles and Debbie Lynn Sayles.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown.

Burial will be in Rocky Glen Cemetery, Adamsville.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association, 15120 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693.

