Storm Team 27: Mostly sunny and warmer

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast sunny

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Some sun with increasing clouds through the day.  The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will return into the afternoon.  The risk for more showers or thunderstorms will move in through the end of the week.  The humidity will increase too.

THE FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated chance for shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (30%)
High: 85

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
Low: 65

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. (60%)
High: 83

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 81 Low: 63

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower early. (20%)
High: 74 Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 60

