Strong line play has Waterloo thinking big in the MVAC

2017 Waterloo Football Preview

Head Coach: Mike Devies, 3rd season (4-16)

Last Season: 2-8 (0-5), 6th place in Portage Trail County

Division: VI (Region 21)

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 28.0% (28-72)

Playoff Appearances: None

Playoff Record: 0-0

League Championships: None

League Record: 17-47

2016 Results

Crestwood 54 Vikings 13

Mogadore 48 Vikings 0

Southeast 34 Vikings 7

Rootstown 21 Vikings 19

Garrettsville Garfield 58 Vikings 19

Lucas 28 Vikings 14

Vikings 47 Newbury 35

Vikings 41 Conotton Valley 0

East Canton 32 Vikings 0

Champion 42 Vikings 27

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 18.7 (equivalent to 44th in Area)

Total Offense: 261.8

Scoring Defense: 35.2 (equivalent to 48th in Area)

…Over the Vikings’ past four seasons, they’ve allowed opponents to score 1,466 points. That’s an average of 36.7 points per game.

New League: Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference

Jackson-Milton

Lowellville

McDonald

Mineral Ridge

Sebring

Springfield

Waterloo

Western Reserve

The Good News

Returning Starters: Offense – 9; Defense -9

Coach Mike Devies is quick to point out, “the offensive line should be one our strengths which will be important as we break in a new signal caller in 2017.” The line will be anchored by Jon Jarrett, Alex Mazur, Cole Hurd and Spencer Schmucker. In 2016, Hurd led the defense with 85 tackles from his linebacker spot on defense. Senior wideout Trevor Wise returns after receiving First-Team All-Northeast Inland honors at the end of last season. Wise caught 44 passes for 685 yards (15.6 avg). His classmate Dakoda Miller finished second in receiving last year (23 catches, 424 yards) while also rushing for 162 yards on 38 attempts. Senior Nick Brockett also saw some success last year by hauling in 11 passes for 73 stripes.

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – Newton Falls, 7

Sept. 1 – East Canton, 7

Sept. 8 – Conotton Valley, 7

Sept. 15 – McDonald, 7

Sept. 22 – at Lowellville, 7

Sept. 29 – at Mineral Ridge, 7

Oct. 6 – at Jackson-Milton, 7

Oct. 13 – at Western Reserve, 7

Oct. 20 – Sebring, 7

Oct. 27 – at Springfield, 7

The Bad News

In recent memory, the Vikings have had difficulty putting points on the board. Waterloo last averaged over 20-points per game in 2011 (24.4), which was their last winning season (7-3). The Vikes have had just one winning season in the last 13 years (2003: 6-4). This season, they’ll be without their starting quarterback – Will Bolanz. Number 32 completed 87 passes for 1307 yards and 14 scores. Bolanz also led the team in rushing with 540 yards on the ground (5.6 avg). The team’s second leading ball carrier – Aaron King (233 yards rushing, 257 receiving yards) – also graduated this past Spring. Coach Devies also indicates another bugaboo which will be addressed this summer, “We need to shore up our pass defense and limit big plays.”

Key Number

Waterloo has advanced to the post-season just once in school history. In 1999, the Vikings met Girard in the Division IV Regional Quarterfinals. The Indians won, 28-0.

Featured Stat

How much did Will Bolanz mean to Waterloo’s offense a year ago?

% of yards totaled by the Vikings Offense: 70.6% was contributed to Bolanz (1847 of 2618 total yards of offense)