Suspect takes hammer to Mercedes-Benz in Youngstown driveway

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after someone took a hammer to two vehicles parked in a driveway on the city’s south side.

The incident happened about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at a house in the 2900 block of Rush Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found a Mercedes-Benz with the window smashed and the entire vehicle had been “keyed,” with visible scratches and gouges. A hammer was found on the passenger seat of the car, according to a police report.

A Chevy Impala, also parked in the driveway, had the windshield smashed out as well.

A man at the house said he had been in an ongoing dispute with a female and that person threatened to damage his property, the report stated.