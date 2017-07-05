Transgender parent fights to keep gender off child’s birth certificate

BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada (WCMH) — A transgender parent in Canada is fighting to keep gender specification off their baby’s birth certificate.

It’s part of a global effort to keep gender off of government documents altogether, according to CNN.

The parent, Kori Doty, identifies as non-binary transgender.

Doty wants to avoid assigning a gender to the child, who was born in November.

“I want to be able to give them the most open opportunity to develop as a whole human and I don’t want to be restricting them to what might come with a box as guessed by what their genitals look like. That just doesn’t seem appropriate to me,” Doty told CBC.

Doty said British Columbia is refusing to issue a gender-blank birth certificate for the child but the province did issue a health card for the child with the gender listed as “u” for “unassigned” or “undetermined.”

