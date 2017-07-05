Transgender parent fights to keep gender off child’s birth certificate

The parent, who identifies as non-binary transgender, wants to avoid assigning a gender to the child

WCMH Staff Published:
Kori Doty wants to keep gender off of their child's birth certificate in British Columbia
Courtesy: WCMH

BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada (WCMH) — A transgender parent in Canada is fighting to keep gender specification off their baby’s birth certificate.

It’s part of a global effort to keep gender off of government documents altogether, according to CNN.

The parent, Kori Doty, identifies as non-binary transgender.

Doty wants to avoid assigning a gender to the child, who was born in November.

“I want to be able to give them the most open opportunity to develop as a whole human and I don’t want to be restricting them to what might come with a box as guessed by what their genitals look like. That just doesn’t seem appropriate to me,” Doty told CBC.

Doty said British Columbia is refusing to issue a gender-blank birth certificate for the child but the province did issue a health card for the child with the gender listed as “u” for “unassigned” or “undetermined.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s