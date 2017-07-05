Two people dead in southern Ohio, suspect in custody after multiple shootings

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) – A man is in custody after a multi-county manhunt launched from multiple deadly shootings Tuesday evening.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirms Jeffrey Ryan Holsinger, 31, is in custody after allegedly fleeing three shooting scenes in Ross and Highland counties.

Deputies with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery and assault out of a Ford Avenue home in Greenfield at about 2:12pm Tuesday. One man, 35-year-old Steven Mottie Jr., had been shot in the chest and was found dead in a bathroom in a home.

At about 2:59pm, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Rapid Forge Road. That victim was taken to Greenfield Medical Center and later taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. That victim is in unknown condition.

Investigators identified Holsinger as the suspect in both shootings. It was determined he had stolen a 1997 Saturn from the second victim.

At about 7:47pm, a third shooting was reported to Ross County officials from the 400 block of Browns Chapel Road. One person, who has not yet been identified, died as a result of the shooting. Witnesses identified the suspect as Holsinger.

Officials said he was last spotted driving a black Cadillac with Florida license plate ELFD49. Law enforcement spanning from Ross County to Franklin County tracked the suspect through Washing Court House into Madison County.

Holsinger was eventually stopped in the Galloway area, where he was taken into custody.

Victims in the Ross County shootings have not been identified as the incident remains under investigation.