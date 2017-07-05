Veteran Richard Jefferson returning to Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) – Richard Jefferson isn’t messing with any retirement talk this summer.

After saying he would stop playing after the Cavaliers won the NBA title in 2016 and changing his mind, Jefferson said Wednesday that he will be back with Cleveland next season – his 17th as a pro.

The 37-year-old announced his plans on an episode of his “Road Trippin'” podcast.

Jefferson, who had contemplated quitting, has one guaranteed season left on his contract worth $2.5 million. He averaged 5.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 79 games for the Cavs, serving mostly as a backup for LeBron James. He provided Cleveland with a big lift off the bench during the NBA Finals, when he was asked to guard Golden State’s Kevin Durant and was perhaps the Cavs’ most productive reserve.

