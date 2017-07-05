Warren man arrested after report he threatened Burger King employees

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect was charged with assaulting an officer after police said he had been harassing employees at Burger King on the Fourth of July.

Alonzo Ball, 56, was stopped while walking Tuesday afternoon near the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s offices on W. Market Street.

Earlier that day, officers received a report that Ball had been pounding on the windows of the Burger King restaurant in Warren, threatening employees. Police said employees locked the doors as a result.

Police noted that they had received calls all day about Ball, who they said was intoxicated. In one instance, Ball was involved in a fight with another man over who got to drink the last beer, police said.

Ball was placed under arrest on a disorderly conduct charge. Police said at that time, Ball angrily threatened to “send his boys from Detroit” to kill the officer.

Police said Ball also kicked the officer in the leg. He was additionally charged with assault.

Ball was taken to the hospital for injuries and later booked into the Trumbull County Jail.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Wednesday, and he is scheduled to appear again in court at 1:30 pm. July 13.