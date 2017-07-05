Woman stabbed while watching fight in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who said she was a bystander watching a fight in Youngstown was stabbed.

The incident happened about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday outside of a house in the 1400 block of Woodcrest Avenue.

According to a police report, a 39-year-old woman said she heard a commotion outside of her house. She went outside and saw people fighting and others gathered around.

The woman said she was standing there when a woman took out a knife and began waving it around. The blade of the knife hit her in the back, causing a cut.

When police arrived, the woman said, “I’m going to the hospital.” She jumpeed into a car and left the scene, the report stated. Police met up with her at the hospital and took a report.