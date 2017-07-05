Woman stabbed while watching fight in Youngstown

The incident happened about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday outside of a house in the 1400 block of Woodcrest Avenue

By Published: Updated:
Stabbing Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who said she was a bystander watching a fight in Youngstown was stabbed.

The incident happened about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday outside of a house in the 1400 block of Woodcrest Avenue.

According to a police report, a 39-year-old woman said she heard a commotion outside of her house. She went outside and saw people fighting and others gathered around.

The woman said she was standing there when a woman took out a knife and began waving it around. The blade of the knife hit her in the back, causing a cut.

When police arrived, the woman said, “I’m going to the hospital.” She jumpeed into a car and left the scene, the report stated. Police met up with her at the hospital and took a report.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s