Youngstown crime activity: Cookout guest accused of breaking into home

Thursday, June 29

6:58 p.m. – 800 block of Woodford Ave., Charmaine Moore, 36, was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia following a police raid. According to a police report, officers were serving a search warrant when they uncovered a loose rock of crack cocaine and two used crack pipes.

8:06 p.m. – 2200 block of Goleta Ave., a man told police that someone broke into his house and took two handguns. He said there were two thefts — one on June 28 and a previous break-in on June 22, in which another gun was taken.

8:31 p.m. – 100 block of N. Osborn Ave., a woman told police that her live-in boyfriend beat her, bit her cheek and held her against her will for over three hours. According to a police report, the woman said the man was mad because she questioned him about bruising on her son and text messages he found on her cell phone. Police noted in the report that they found the woman locked inside a car in front of the house with visible bruising to her face, head and body. Police noted that the suspect has a prior murder charge and firearm violations. Officers were unable to find the suspect.

Saturday, July 1

9 a.m. – 900 block of Lyden Ave., Shirley Starks was charged with criminal trespass. A woman told police that another woman whom she had a cookout with the night before had come back to her house when she wasn’t there and broke in. Officers said Starks was found sitting on the front porch with blood on her face, the report stated. Police added that there was blood on the broken shards of glass on the window pane.

Sunday, July 2

12:43 a.m. – 800 block of Compton Lane, Jason Norris, 41, was charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia after police said they found him asleep parked in a car outside of an abandoned house. When officers approached Norris, they noticed a pipe on the front passenger seat, according to a police report. Norris said he had smoked crack cocaine earlier in the day, the report stated. Police also reported finding marijuana in Norris’ pocket.

5:29 p.m. – Jacobs Road near Miltonia Ave., Frederick Froggett, 65, was charged with drug possession. According to a police report, officers saw Froggett stop on the road and another person walk up to his vehicle. Because of previous reports of narcotics sales in the neighborhood, police followed Froggett and initiated a traffic stop. Officers found crack cocaine in Froggett’s pocket, the report stated.

6:47 p.m. – Jacobs Road and Miltonia Avenue, William Deavers, 52, was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments. According to a police report, officers found Deavers asleep in a vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot. Officers said Deavers appeared to be sweating profusely and had a needle in his right hand. Deavers was awakened by officers and appeared dazed. He told them he had injected heroin into his arm, according to the report.

7:25 p.m. – 100 block of East Lucius Ave., Jermaine Beverly and Keith Jones were arrested following a police chase. According to a police report, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Beverly when he sped off leading police on a chase, with speeds of 65 miles per hour through a south side neighborhood. As police were in pursuit, Beverly slowed down at least three times so his passenger, Keith Jones, could throw a gun and two baggies of drugs out of the vehicle, according to a police report. Beverly was charged with failing to obey a signal of police and driving without a license. Jones was charged with drug possession and tampering with evidence.

Tuesday, July 4

1:40 a.m. – 1400 Woodcrest Ave., a woman said she was stabbed as she watched a fight. The woman said she was a bystander watching the fight in front of her house when an unknown woman pulled a knife and began waving it around. The victim was struck in the back and had a cut to her lower back.

2:36 a.m. – Kendis Circle, a man told police he ran from his apartment because he had been robbed of his wallet.

11:45 a.m. – Shehy and Medina streets, Amontae Traylor, 24, was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding and improper handling of a firearm. A man reported that Traylor was following him and had shot at him the day before. Police attempted to pull Traylor over on Wilson Avenue but he took off, according to a police report. Traylor led police on a chase through several streets until they were able to box him in, forcing him to stop, the report said. Police said Traylor then jumped out of his car and ran away but was caught by police. Officers reported finding a loaded gun on the front seat of his car.

6:27 p.m. – 2500 block of Belmont Ave., Devin White, 35, was charged with resisting arrest and assault. According to police, officers attempted to arrest White as he was coming out of the Save-a-Lot store on Gypsy Lane. White resisted and hit an officer in the head, causing cuts to his knees and hand, according to a police report. An officer from Liberty police saw flight and came over to help. A Taser was used to get White under control so he could be handcuffed, the report stated.

8 p.m. – 500 block of W. Ravenwood Ave., Curtis Davis, 58, was charged with menacing. According to a police report, Davis showed up at a party uninvited but was permitted to stay. During the party, the hosts said that Davis became aggressive and talked about people looking at his girlfriend. Davis was asked to leave, which he did, but came back later and got into a fight with the host, the report stated.

9:03 p.m. – 2900 block of Rush Blvd., two women said their vehicles were damaged while parked in the driveway. A Mercedes-Benz and a Chevrolet Impala had the windshield broken out. The Mercedes-Benz also had marks all over the vehicle, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: