Austintown crime activity: Woman arrested after fight at Fourth of July parade

Friday, June 30

11:02 a.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Tabitha Maravola, 44, of Youngstown, charged with theft at Walmart.

Saturday, July 1

4:35 p.m. – 4700 block of Mahoning Ave., Jeremy Adams, 33, of Newton Falls, arrested on warrants and charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Police said Adams, who was at Instant Cash for Gold, ran from officers. He ran into the woods behind Inner Circle Pizza, where an officer struck him with a Taser and arrested him. Police said later that night, Adams ran from the hospital where he was being treated. When found, he threw a drink at an officer and ran away, jumping the fence to the freeway, according to a police report.

Sunday, July 2

12:02 p.m. – 4200 block of Mahoning Ave., a man was taken to the hospital for a suspected drug overdose. Police said he was found unconscious in a vehicle parked on the side of the Shell gas station. Two syringes containing a liquid substance were found in the vehicle, according to a police report. A passenger in the vehicle declined medical treatment and didn’t want to give a statement.

Monday, July 3

1:45 p.m. – 400 block of S. Raccoon Rd., Shaun Uscianowski, 39, was arrested on a warrant after police were called for an argument between him and a woman.

Tuesday, July 4

1:13 p.m. – 4300 block of Lake Rd., Tiffany Spiker, 37, arrested and charged with inducing panic, assault, falsification, inciting violence and disorderly conduct. Police said Spiker punched a woman during the township’s Fourth of July parade. A man, who said he witnessed the fight, told police that Spiker didn’t start it, but police said someone else captured it on video, showing Spiker throwing the first punch. Police said falsification charges against the man may be pending. Prior to the fight, police said Spiker asked police to move people from the front of her home, because she didn’t want to clean up trash later.

2:21 p.m. – 1700 block of S. Raccoon Rd., Paul Arndt, Sr., 53, charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Arndt yelled profanities at officers and was uncooperative after they were called to check on his wellbeing. Police said he appeared to be drunk and was falling down near the McDonald’s restaurant.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: