Black Bears silence Scrappers’ offense

The Scrappers dropped the finale of the homestand in a 5-0 loss to West Virginia Thursday night at Eastwood Field

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Scrappers dropped the finale of the homestand in a 5-0 loss to West Virginia Thursday night at Eastwood Field.

Pittsburgh Pirates’ prospect Gift Ngoepe tallied a pair of hits including a home run in the win for the Black Bears.

West Virginia starting Pitcher Ike Schlabach shut down the Scrappers’ offense, tossing six shutout innings with four strikeouts.

Tristan Gray opened the scoring for the Black Bears with a three run home run in the top of the first inning. West Virginia tallied a run in both the fifth and sixth innings to cap off the scoring.

Francisco Perez suffered the loss for Mahoning Valley, allowing five eanred runs on six hits. He struck out four and allowed one walk in the setback.

The Scrappers drop to 10-7, while the Black Bears improve to 11-6.

Mahoning Valley returns to action Friday night in Williamsport.

