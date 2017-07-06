Car cut to remove injured woman involved in Girard crash

The road at Route 422 and Howard Street in Girard was closed down for about 45 minutes

By Published: Updated:
Crash on Route 422 in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is in the hospital following a Thursday afternoon accident in Girard.

A driver involved in the accident said the woman was driving very slowly southbound on Route 422 when she suddenly swerved, hitting another car.

Her car rolled over and hit a truck in the northbound lanes.

Emergency responders had to cut through the vehicle to get the woman out. There is no word yet on her condition.

The other drivers were not injured.

The road at 422 and Howard Street was closed down for about 45 minutes.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s