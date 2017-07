JOHNSTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A one-vehicle crash in Johnston Township killed a man Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Bradley Brownlee and Warner roads shortly after 5 p.m.

The road will be shut down while the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates the scene.

Investigators said the driver hit a tree, splitting his car in half.

The car ended up on the side of the road in a field.

The driver’s name has not been released yet.