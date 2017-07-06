Columbus man pleads guilty to attempting to support ISIS

Aaron Daniels, 20, was taken into custody at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in 2016 as he attempted to leave the city and join ISIS in Libya

WKBN, WCMH Published: Updated:
Aaron Daniels, WCMH
Courtesy: WCMH

COLUMBUS (WKBN/WCMH) — The U.S. Department of Justice says a Columbus man has pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

Aaron Daniels, 20, also known as Harun Muhammad and Abu Yusef, will face up to 20 years in prison.

After a months-long investigation, he was taken into custody at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in November of 2016 as he attempted to leave the city and join ISIS in Libya.

“This case demonstrates how terrorist activities abroad can reach into our local communities,” said U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman, of the Southern District of Ohio.

Officials said Daniels reached a plea deal in June and announced it on Thursday.

Authorities allege he wired $250 to an Islamic State operative in January of 2016 and told an undercover informant he was interested in traveling to commit violence overseas.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s