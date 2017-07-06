Columbus man pleads guilty to attempting to support ISIS

COLUMBUS (WKBN/WCMH) — The U.S. Department of Justice says a Columbus man has pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

Aaron Daniels, 20, also known as Harun Muhammad and Abu Yusef, will face up to 20 years in prison.

After a months-long investigation, he was taken into custody at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in November of 2016 as he attempted to leave the city and join ISIS in Libya.

“This case demonstrates how terrorist activities abroad can reach into our local communities,” said U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman, of the Southern District of Ohio.

Officials said Daniels reached a plea deal in June and announced it on Thursday.

Authorities allege he wired $250 to an Islamic State operative in January of 2016 and told an undercover informant he was interested in traveling to commit violence overseas.

