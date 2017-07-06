‘Don’t feel like a hero at all,’ neighbor says of helping to save Fowler man

Related Coverage Neighbor credited with saving elderly man’s life in Fowler

FOWLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Neighbors looking out for each other in Fowler made a big impact on Saturday.

Delmer Lockhart was a regular at the Vienna Circle K. He’d come in, pick-up a newspaper, chat with people, and even empty the outside trash can.

“I’ve been there seven years, and he comes every night,” said Nancy McNeal, Circle K worker.

McNeal and her fellow worker Terri McLemore noticed he hadn’t been around the store for nearly a week, so they called Lockhart’s neighbor, Bill Shreves, who was driving with his wife to their daughter’s softball game when he got the call.

“We decided we better go back and look. You knew that if you pulled in that driveway and his car was there, he was there,” said Shreves said. “If they had not seen him in a week, his routine was pretty solid.”

The mailbox was stuffed – that was the first clue. Then Bill saw his van and noticed the newspaper on the dashboard was a week old. They called law enforcement and got into the house.

Lockhart was lying by the door, trapped under a hoard of items.

“He’s been there his whole life. Just don’t know that he was lying there in pain, suffering. It shook us up. It really did,” said McLemore.

Lockhart was born and raised in that house, according to neighbors. He never married and served in the military then came back to take care of his mother.

As they were carrying Lockhart out of the house Shreves gave him a message.

“I said, Delmer, the girls at Circle K were worried about you. He said, ‘Tell them to mind their own damn business,’” Shreves said.

Lockhart is known as a bit of a loner. Boxes, papers and other items were stacked to the ceiling. There were inklings that he might have some stuff, but nothing as bad as photos police took at the house.

Neighbors were just glad he was alive.

“Thank the Lord that he used me in that way. Don’t feel a hero at all. I think it is anything that anyone would do for a neighbor,” Shreves said.

And the ladies at Circle K hope they get to see him again at the store.

“Give him a great big hug. Tell him he is not allowed to scare us like that again,” McLemore said.

Lockhart also hung out at Yankee Kitchen and had a strong relationship with the workers there.

Federal privacy laws prevent WKBN 27 First News from getting an update on Lockhart’s condition or even finding out if he’s in the hospital.