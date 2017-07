BELLEVUE, Ohio – Dr. Clarence Edward Diehl, Jr., 96, of 12575 E. County Road #34, Bellevue, Ohio, passed away at 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at St. Paul’s in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville, PA 16125.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



