Encarnacion, Ramirez lead Indians past Padres 11-2

Encarnacion was 4 for 5, including a leadoff homer in the fifth and an RBI double in the sixth

Cleveland Indians Baseball - Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – Edwin Encarnacion homered and matched a career high with four hits, All-Star Jose Ramirez hit a home run and had three RBIs, and the Cleveland Indians, playing their third straight game without manager Terry Francona, defeated the San Diego Padres 11-2 on Thursday night.

Francona remained hospitalized at the Cleveland Clinic, where he has been undergoing tests to resolve the causes of him becoming light-headed over the past month. The 58-year-old was hospitalized twice last month and doctors admitted him Tuesday, about one week after he began wearing a heart monitor.

Bench coach Brad Mills filled in again for Francona.

Josh Tomlin (5-9) allowed two runs in seven-plus innings. The right-hander retired the first 12 hitters before San Diego scored twice in the fifth.

