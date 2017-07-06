Facebook message leads to Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man told police that he was shot while going to pick up a girl he had been interacting with on Facebook.

Police were called about 8 p.m. Wednesday to St. Elizabeth Hospital after a 22-year-old man showed up there with a gunshot wound to his back.

The man told police that he had been contacted via Facebook by a female who asked him to pick her up. The man said he agreed and went to the area of Joseph and Plum streets to meet the girl. As he was getting out of the car, he said he heard multiple shots and that some of them hit his car. At the same time, he said he felt a burning sensation in his back, according to a police report.

The victim said he believes the shots came from a wooded area.

The victim told police he thinks the father of the woman’s child took over her Facebook page and was messaging him as her, the report stated.

Police officers went to the location of the shooting and found the victim’s car, which had multiple bullet holes in it and a shell casing on the front seat.

