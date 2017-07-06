FDA announces recall of Clif Bars

(WKBN) – Clif Bar and Company is recalling several protein bars due to a possible nut contamination.

The bars being recalled are CLIF® BUILDER’S® Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip flavors.

The affected products are sold in retail stores and online throughout the U.S.

Clif Bar and Company is taking this precautionary safety step for people who are allergic to peanuts, as well as other tree nuts that may be in the product.

People with allergies to these nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. They are advised not to eat the bars and can return the product to the store in which they were purchased for a refund or exchange.

The affected bars are listed on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

No other Clif Bar and Company products, pack sizes, flavors or ‘Best By’ date codes are affected.

The FDA said Clif Bar and Company received reports from some customers who had allergic reactions. There are no confirmed illnesses associated with this recall.

For more information, visit Clif Bar’s website or contact 866-526-1970.