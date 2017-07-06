FDA announces recall of Clif Bars

The affected products are sold in retail stores and online throughout the U.S.

By Published:
Clif Bar & Company is initiating a voluntary recall of CLIF® BUILDER'S® Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip flavors

(WKBN) – Clif Bar and Company is recalling several protein bars due to a possible nut contamination.

The bars being recalled are CLIF® BUILDER’S® Bar Chocolate Mint flavor, CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Mint and CLIF Kid Zbar® Protein Chocolate Chip flavors.

The affected products are sold in retail stores and online throughout the U.S.

Clif Bar and Company is taking this precautionary safety step for people who are allergic to peanuts, as well as other tree nuts that may be in the product.

People with allergies to these nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. They are advised not to eat the bars and can return the product to the store in which they were purchased for a refund or exchange.

The affected bars are listed on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

No other Clif Bar and Company products, pack sizes, flavors or ‘Best By’ date codes are affected.

The FDA said Clif Bar and Company received reports from some customers who had allergic reactions. There are no confirmed illnesses associated with this recall.

For more information, visit Clif Bar’s website or contact 866-526-1970.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s