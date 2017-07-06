Fire damages modular home in Masury

Crews were called just before 7 a.m to a house on Boyd Street in Masury, Ohio

By Published: Updated:
Masury fire

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – A modular home was heavily damaged by fire Thursday.

Crews were called just before 7 a.m to a house on Boyd Street.

A woman who lives there said she was outside loading up her car when she noticed smoke coming from her home. She went inside to check it out and said her smoke alarm was going off.

Brookfield’s fire chief said the fire started near the bathroom and spread into the insulation between the ceiling and the roof.

The home is not inhabitable. A damage estimate wasn’t known.

The woman lives alone and was not injured.

There were several pets in the house and all were saved except one that died in the fire. A neighbor said the pet was a cat.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s