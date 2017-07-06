Fire damages modular home in Masury

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – A modular home was heavily damaged by fire Thursday.

Crews were called just before 7 a.m to a house on Boyd Street.

A woman who lives there said she was outside loading up her car when she noticed smoke coming from her home. She went inside to check it out and said her smoke alarm was going off.

Brookfield’s fire chief said the fire started near the bathroom and spread into the insulation between the ceiling and the roof.

The home is not inhabitable. A damage estimate wasn’t known.

The woman lives alone and was not injured.

There were several pets in the house and all were saved except one that died in the fire. A neighbor said the pet was a cat.