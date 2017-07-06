Frieda L. Russell Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Frieda L. Russell of Sharon, Pennsylvania, entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 6, 2017, while at home and surrounded by her loving family following an extended illness. She was 61.

Frieda was born in Warren, Ohio, on September 28, 1955, a daughter to Arthur and Pearl Margaret (Page) Kolteryahn.

A 1974 graduate from Warren G. Harding High School, she took great pride in being a homemaker for her family.

She married Orville F. “Shorty” Russell, Sr., on April 4, 1994.

In her spare time, she enjoyed watching TV, coloring books and just being at home.

Survivors include her beloved husband Shorty; her children, Paul Dean, Jr., West Virginia, Jason Dean, Warren; her stepchildren, Orville F. Russell, Jr., Girard, Ohio, Patrick A. Russell, Sr. (Tina), Jacksonville, Florida and Elena M. Shearer (Gerald), Warren; her 26 grandchildren and her ten great-grandchildren, plus two on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her six siblings.

A time of gathering in honor of Frieda will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2017, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located on the historic village green at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio.

Her celebration continues with a funeral service on Monday, July 10, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with an hour before calling.

She will be laid to rest in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Material contributions can be made to her family c/o the funeral home.

