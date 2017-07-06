Giant sinkhole swallows water department van in Cleveland

The sinkhole on E. 127th Street in Cleveland is about six to ten feet deep

CNN, WCMH Published: Updated:
Sinkhole swallows van in Cleveland


CLEVELAND (CNN/WCMH) – A Cleveland Water Department van fell into a huge sinkhole Thursday.

It happened on E. 127th Street between Locke and Cornado avenues in the city.

The department received a call about a possible six-inch water main leak.

It said one of its investigators got out of the vehicle to look for the leak and the street began to collapse.

The sinkhole is about six to ten feet deep.

The driver got out unharmed and no one else was hurt but some people in the area were left without water.

Cleveland Water hopes to have service restored by early Friday morning.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s