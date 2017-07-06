Giant sinkhole swallows water department van in Cleveland



CLEVELAND (CNN/WCMH) – A Cleveland Water Department van fell into a huge sinkhole Thursday.

It happened on E. 127th Street between Locke and Cornado avenues in the city.

The department received a call about a possible six-inch water main leak.

It said one of its investigators got out of the vehicle to look for the leak and the street began to collapse.

The sinkhole is about six to ten feet deep.

The driver got out unharmed and no one else was hurt but some people in the area were left without water.

Cleveland Water hopes to have service restored by early Friday morning.

