MCDONALD, Ohio – Glenn M. Swift, 37, of McDonald, Ohio died Thursday morning, July 6, 2017, at his home.

He was born December 10, 1979 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Gerald and Anna Marie Villio Swift, Jr. and had been a lifelong area resident.

He leaves two brothers, Gerald and Justin Swift; a sister, Jamie Swift; his daughter, Angel Marie Swift and a grandmother, Donna Villio.

His parents are deceased.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are being handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.



