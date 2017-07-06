Hickory high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Slippery Rock, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – Lakeview, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – Sharpsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – at Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – Reynolds, 7 p.m.

Hickory High School athletics

Nickname: The Hornets

Colors: Red and White

School address: 640 North Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148

Stadium location: Hickory High School, 640 North Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148

