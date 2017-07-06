Hickory high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – Slippery Rock, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Sharon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – Lakeview, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – Sharpsville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – Reynolds, 7 p.m.
Hickory High School athletics
Nickname: The Hornets
Colors: Red and White
School address: 640 North Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148
Stadium location: Hickory High School, 640 North Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148
