Investigators search 4 locations, including Youngstown finance director’s home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Auditor of State’s Office is searching four locations, including the home of Youngstown’s finance director.

The Auditor of State’s Office is searching the home of David Bozanich, as well as the home and office of local attorney Stephen Garea.

Investigators will not say why they’re searching these areas.

Recently, investigators in the auditor’s office served a search warrant at the home of Dominic Marchionda, CEO of NYO Property Group. Investigators won’t say whether the searches are related.

WKBN is at the scene of one of the searches and is working to get more information from investigators. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at noon.