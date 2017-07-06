John Douglas “Doug” Hedgepath Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – John Douglas “Doug” Hedgepath, age 70 of Lordstown entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Doug was born on March 12, 1947 in Sturgis, Kentucky the son of the late John and Katherine (Wilson) Hedgepath.

He has lived in Lordstown for the past 20 years, formerly of Newton Falls.

Doug married the former Karen Eileen Westover on October 10, 1997. Doug and Karen have been blessed with 19 years of marriage.

Doug retired in 1999 after 30 years as a tow motor operator for the Lordstown GM fab plant and was a member of the 1714 Union GM Fab Plant.

Doug was a member of the Glenn Christian Church in Southington.

He enjoyed woodworking, camping, watching Nascar, old westerns, Gunsmoke, Pawn Stars and attended many car shows over the years. Doug was an old car enthusiast.

Loving memories of Doug will be carried on by his wife, Karen Hedgepath of Lordstown; daughters, Sandy (Jim) Thomas of Morganfield, Kentucky, Stacy (Jeff) Slaton of Morganfield, Kentucky, Kathy Dennis of Lake Bay, Washington and Brenda (Jamie) Duncan of Brookfield; stepsons, Michael Grimm of Lordstown and Dale (Dianne) Grimm of Lordstown; sisters, Sarah Courtney of Henderson, Kentucky, Judy Snyder of Sturgis, Kentucky and Polly Buckan of Indiana; brothers, Darrell Hedgepath of Sturgis, Kentucky, Larry Hedgepath of Decoven, Kentucky and Richie Jones of Sturgis, Kentucky; 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bobby, Danny and Mickey and sisters, Patsy and Gracie Ricketts.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 10 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Doug will be laid to rest at Lordstown Cemetery.

The family requests that donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Rd. Suite 270, Valley View, OH 44125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to his family at jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

