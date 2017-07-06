Kenneth F. “Muggs” Mishorich Obituary

JOHNSTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Kenneth F. “Muggs” Mishorich, 77, of Johnston Township, died Thursday, July 6, 2017 at his home.

He was born September 22, 1939 in Vienna, the son of the late Joseph John and Anna Mikulin Mishorich.

Muggs grew up in Vienna and was a 1957 graduate of Vienna High School, where he played as a forward on the basketball team.

His first job in his early working career was painting water towers, then worked at Packard Electric for several years. Muggs then purchased a farm in Hartstown, Pennsylvania where he was a self employed farmer for 16 years. He and his wife, Eileen were well known owners of the outdoor amphitheater and concert venue, Some Place Special, in Hartstown in the early 1980s. They raised Beagles and coon dogs for many years and Muggs won the 1980 World Hunt coon hound competition in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Muggs was a member of the Cortland Moose Lodge in Mecca and was a member of various coon hound and beagle associations.

He was an avid NASCAR and sprint and dirt track auto racing fan and an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Cavaliers. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Eileen Ames Mishorich, whom he married on July 30, 1969; five children, Jeff (Ginger) DeCavitch of Fruita, Colorado, Scott (Andrea) DeCavitch of Riga, Michigan, Kelly (Tim) Bentley of Howell, Michigan, JoAnna (Sean) Gallagher of Findlay and Cher (Andy) Milovich of Myrtle Beach and ten beloved grandchildren.

One son, Govener Kenneth Mishorich, preceded him in death in 1988.

The funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 10 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 10 prior to the service at the chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Online condolences may be made to the Mishorich family at www.madaszchapel.com.

