Mahoning County indictments: July 5, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on July 6, 2017:
Shaunte Williams: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Craig J. Stevens: Possession of cocaine
Rose Geisler: Forgery
Isaiah Ward: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications and obstructing official business
Craig Wilfong: Possession of heroin
Tina Jarrette and Christopher White: Burglary and safecracking
Nicole L. Pietrangeli: Robbery
Malik Clay: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications and six counts of having weapons while under disability
Mark Lilly: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Raeshawna Underwood: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia
Gregory Direnzo: Robbery and vandalism
Milton Glenn: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Rhonda M. Hardy: Robbery and falsification
Albert E. Powell, II: Identity fraud, misuse of credit cards and receiving stolen property
Kalyn Darnell Sly: Possession of cocaine
Alexis N. Wilson: Aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and two counts of OVI
Christin M Martin: Illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
