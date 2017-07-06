Mahoning County indictments: July 5, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on July 6, 2017:

Shaunte Williams: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Craig J. Stevens: Possession of cocaine

Rose Geisler: Forgery

Isaiah Ward: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications and obstructing official business

Craig Wilfong: Possession of heroin

Tina Jarrette and Christopher White: Burglary and safecracking

Nicole L. Pietrangeli: Robbery

Malik Clay: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications and six counts of having weapons while under disability

Mark Lilly: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Raeshawna Underwood: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Gregory Direnzo: Robbery and vandalism

Milton Glenn: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Rhonda M. Hardy: Robbery and falsification

Albert E. Powell, II: Identity fraud, misuse of credit cards and receiving stolen property

Kalyn Darnell Sly: Possession of cocaine

Alexis N. Wilson: Aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and two counts of OVI

Christin M Martin: Illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

