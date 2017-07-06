Michael A. Butcher Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Michael A. Butcher, 36, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, July 6, 2017, at his residence.

He was born June 21, 1981 in Warren, the son of Thomas E. and Tisa (Yocum) Butcher.

Michael was a 1999 graduate of Champion High School and had recently become employed at the Kraft Maid factory in Middlefield.

He enjoyed collecting comic books, listening to music and watching movies. He was also an avid NY Giants fan.

Michael is survived by his father, Thomas E. (Debbie) Butcher, of Ravenna; his mother, Tisa, of Warren; a daughter, Emily Butcher; his maternal grandmother, Virginia Yocum and his ex-wife, Jessie Posey and her parents, David and Patricia Posey, of Champion.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard Yocum and his paternal grandparents, William and Florence Butcher.

Private memorial services will be held Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor Jim Dittmar officiating.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County or the Wounded Warrior Project, in Michael’s memory.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, July 10 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.