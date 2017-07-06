Nick Economos Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Nick Economos, 91 passed away Thursday, July 6, 2017, at home surrounded by his family.

Nick was born September 24, 1925 in Warren, Ohio, he was the son of the late Zaharias and Ourania Economos and grew up in Martin’s Ferry, Ohio.

After serving in the Army Air Corp as a flight mechanic, he moved back to Warren. There he met the love of his life, the former Coola Pantelas. They were married 40 years until her passing in 1988.

Nick retired from Copperweld Steel in 1986.

He was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, Ahepa Zeus 88, The United Sons of Fourni, The Yasou Club and Senior Citizens of the church.

Nick enjoyed following Cleveland sports teams. He looked forward to his annual trips to Ocean City Maryland and loved eating Maryland blue crabs. Most of all, he loved being with family, especially the love for his grandchildren.

He is survived by his two children, Ted (Marie) Economos and Zachary Economos both of Warren; four grandchildren, Sophia Economos, Christopher (Alexa) Economos, Marcella (Jeff) Pope and Tia Rufo; sisters, Antoinette “Toni” Mark and Sylvia Gianoutsos; Goddaughter, Sofia Pantelas-Dovellos and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Coola whom he married November 7, 1948; brother, Harry Economos and a sister, Connie Gianoutsos.

The family would like to thank Dr. Gary Gibson, the staff at St. Joseph Hospital and Hospice of the Valley for all of their care and support.

Family and friends may call Saturday, July 8 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High St., Warren, Ohio 44481.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 8 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High St., Warren, Ohio 44481.

Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483. Family and Friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Economos family.

