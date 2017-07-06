Ohio House declines to override Gov. Kasich’s Medicaid veto

Speaker Cliff Rosenberger said his chamber opted to give time for the health care debate to progress in Washington

By JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press Published:
Medicaid freeze protest, Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio House has declined to call a vote to override Gov. John Kasich’s veto protecting Medicaid expansion.

Speaker Cliff Rosenberger said his chamber opted Thursday to give time for the health care debate to progress in Washington before acting. He said the Republican-controlled chamber had the 60 votes it would have needed.

The Republican governor vetoed a budget provision Friday that ordered him to seek federal permission to suspend enrollment under the expansion beginning July 1, 2018, and to prevent those who drop out of the health care program from re-enrolling.

Rosenberger said the House has until December 2018 to act.

The Kasich administration had estimated that 500,000 low-income Ohioans would lose health coverage within 18 months of a Medicaid freeze.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s