Highway Patrol reports 17 traffic deaths over holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Highway State Patrol reported that 17 people died in traffic crashes between June 30 and July 4.

Impairment was proven to be a factor in five of those crashes, the OHSP said.

Troopers made 908 arrests for impaired driving and 624 arrests for drug-related charges during the holiday period.

The patrol responded to 807 crashes and made more than 43,000 traffic contacts in total, including 5,000 drivers that needed assistance.

OHSP Superintendent Paul Pride said the troopers make OVI enforcement a priority, whether it’s a holiday weekend or not.

“Motorists should be smart and always plan a sober way home,” he said.

During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period, there were a total of 12 fatal crashes that killed 13 people. Seven of those were OVI crashes, killing eight of them.

For a complete breakdown and map of Patrol activity, visit http://statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/July4th2017.pdf