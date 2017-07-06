Pa. toll violators get warning ahead of August crackdown

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike is providing an incentive for those who owe unpaid tolls or fees before it starts suspending motor vehicle registrations next month.

The agency on Wednesday said it will waive additional fees if people pay invoices and violations before the new law that lets it request PennDOT suspend registrations takes effect on Aug. 4.

The state says nearly 11,000 people owe a collective $17 million. Members of that group have either six or more outstanding invoices or violations, or owe at least $500 in tolls and fees.

The turnpike commission says it mailed an average of 26 violations and invoice notices to each of the 11,000 people on the top toll scofflaw list.

Anyone who owes for tolls or violations can take advantage of the partial amnesty program .

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)