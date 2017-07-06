Stay protected: Suncreen dos and don’ts

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Summer means more time spent outside in the sun’s rays. It’s a lot of fun unless you get burned.

Many people know by now that sunscreen is a must when spending time outdoors. With the days getting warmer and the sun more intense, people are grabbing sun protection as they head out the door.

“For my kids since they were born. Anytime we are exposed to sunlight. They are very fair,” said Dana Metzinger of Poland.

Metzinger and others were spending the day Thursday at Boardman Park. Many already know the benefits of sunscreen and are willing to make it part of their daily routine.

“I use the highest I could find – usually between 50 and 100,” said Pam Hashin

Dr. Jenifer Lloyd says Dana and Pam are on the right track. She wants people applying sun block daily – rain or shine.

“The biggest thing to me is to get something with an SPF of 30 or higher. Turn it over and read the back – you are looking for zinc and titanium,” Lloyd said.

If you have a choice between sunblock and sunscreen, choose the block. It prevents UV rays from getting through the skin barrier.

“A chemical sunscreen goes on your skin and absorbs into the stratum corneum. It then absorbs the sun’s rays, so the sun rays still hit your skin,” Lloyd said.

Reapplying sunscreen is key to staying protected. Several apps are available that will tell you your risk for exposure and when to reapply.

“It will definitely help the younger generation that use their phones for everything. An app would definitely peak their interest, maybe make people more aware and prevent some skin cancer,” Pam said.

Lloyd said she is a big fan of sun protected clothing. It’s easy to put on, and the SPF never fades. You can find SPF treated clothing, hats, and accessories at an athletic store or online.

SUNSCREEN TIPS: (Courtesy: CBS News)

Sunscreens with High SPF – SPF 75 sounds pretty tempting, right? But the FDA says there’s no evidence such products provide better protection against harmful rays, and they may actually make us feel overconfident and less likely to reapply. SPF 30 is fine, as long as you remember to reapply. Do Check The Ingredients – You may not be able to pronounce them, but you should be able to recognize these ingredients on your sunscreen. Zinc, titanium dioxide and avobenzone are good UVA blockers. The Environmental Working Group says stay away from oxybenzone and Vitamin A in your sunscreen if you can. Don’t Rely On Sprays Only – They’re super convenient, but not quite as effective. If you insist on using sunscreen sprays on your body, consider sticking to lotion sunblock on your face. The Environmental Working Group says sprays don’t provide an even and thick enough layer of sunscreen on the skin to properly protect it. Do Use Other Forms Of Protection – Sunscreen is great when applied correctly, but experts say it’s not proven to prevent ALL types of skin cancer. So cover up! Wear shirts, hats, pants, and shorts whenever possible. Try to stay under an umbrella at the beach when you’re not out enjoying the water.