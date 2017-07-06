Storm Team 27: Chance for strong storms Friday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Unsettled weather will return through the day Friday with showers or thunderstorms developing. The best chance will be through the afternoon into the evening. Any storm that develops can become strong with gusty wind, heavy rain, and hail. These storms will need to be watched through the evening. They will fire ahead of a cold front that will sweep through the area by Friday night.

The weekend will start cooler with highs in the 70’s Saturday. There will be a small risk for showers. Better weather Sunday.

THE FORECAST

Friday: Patchy fog early. Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some strong through afternoon into the evening. (70%)

High: 84

Friday night: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong early. (70%)

Low: 63

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 74

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 57

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)

High: 80 Low: 60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 80 Low: 63

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 81 Low: 64

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 84 Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 85 Low: 65

