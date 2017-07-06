Storm Team 27: Humid with chance of showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will increase through the end of the week. Look for the humidity to increase too with the warm temperatures.

A cold front will by through into late Friday with showers and storms. Cooler air will settle in for the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 83

Thursday night: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

Low: 63

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 84

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower (Mainly early). (20%)

High: 74 Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower late day. (20%)

High: 79 Low: 55

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 59

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 79 Low: 61

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 81 Low: 61

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 62

