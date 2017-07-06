Trumbull Co. child caseworkers train on how to reverse overdoses

About half of the staff at Trumbull County Children Services carries a naloxone kit with them

Naloxone training for Trumbull County Children Services in Warren through Project DAWN

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Caseworkers for Trumbull County Children Services are learning how to administer naloxone in case they come across someone who’s overdosing.

About 40 people took the class through Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone) on Thursday. It’s the second time the agency hosted such a class and now about half of its staff is carrying a naloxone kit with them.

The training is voluntary but Executive Director Tim Schaffner said his staff spends a lot of time visiting homes and families on site, so they want to be prepared because an overdose can happen anywhere.

“It’s just another way we can take care of our families that we work with. It’s one of their essential needs, unfortunately, at this time so it’s a harsh reality of families in our community,” he said.

Schaffner said they’ll continue hosting classes like this for their staff.

Trumbull County Children Services is the first child welfare agency in the state to receive naloxone training.

