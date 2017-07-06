Virginia K. Raznoff Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Virginia K. Raznoff, 89, of Bristolville, Ohio died on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Windsor House in Champion.

On February 15, 1928 in Howland, Ohio, Virginia was born to the late Roy and Goldie (Christlieb) Smith.

She was a graduate of Bristolville High School class of 1946 and was employed as a factory worker at Johnson Rubber.

Virginia was a member of Grace Baptist Church.

Her memories will be cherished by many nieces and nephews and cousins, with her cousin, Lois Dearth being her primary caretaker.

Besides her husband, Kenneth and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles Knepper and five brothers, Ernest Smith, Robert, Richard, Lyle and William Gregory.

Services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, on Monday, July 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. where Pastor William Sprague will officiate.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Entombment will take place privately at Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

