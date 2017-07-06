W. Va. drug trafficking suspect caught in Youngstown

Jamal Finley and the driver of the car, Pamela Miller, were arrested

Jamal Finley was arrested in Youngstown on warrants out of West Virginia.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man wanted on a drug trafficking warrant out of West Virginia was arrested Wednesday in Youngstown.

Officers stopped a vehicle at about 4:35 p.m. at Market and Hylda streets for a traffic violation.

The driver was identified as 55-year-old Pamela Miller, but the passenger gave police a false social security number, according to a police report.

After several attempts, the man gave police his correct information and he was identified as 39-year-old Jamal Finley. Police discovered that Finley had two federal warrants out of West Virginia on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, heroin, and marijuana as well as two counts of conspiracy.

As police were searching Finley, they noticed a bulge in his buttock area, but Finley said he had no drugs or contraband on him even as police told him he would be facing additional charges if he brought any drugs into the jail, the report stated.

A search of Finley at the jail uncovered two large bags of cocaine and marijuana in his buttocks.

Finley was charged with drug possession and falsification.

Pamela Miller was charged with drug possession in Youngstown, Ohio. Miller was found to have a straw in her purse with residue on it and a crushed up oxymorphone pill in a bottle, the report stated. She was charged with drug possession.

