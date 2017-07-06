William B. Sobe, Sr. Obituary

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio – William B. Sobe, Sr., 89, of North Bloomfield, died Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

He was born February 15, 1928 in Cleveland, the son of Bernard and Marguerite (Snyder) Sobe and had lived in the area for about 25 years.

A veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, Mr. Sobe enjoyed model airplanes and had worked as a serviceman for the Cleveland Water Department.

Surviving are three children, William B. (Paula) Sobe, Jr. of North Bloomfield, Lynette (Craig) Hoover of Euclid and Denise Taylor of Painesville; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Dolores Sobe of Cleveland and two brothers, Larry of North Carolina and Don Sobe of Lyndhurst.

Preceding him in death is his wife, Shirley (Jones) Sobe, whom he married June 17, 1950 and who died August 13, 2014 and a brother, James Sobe, who died in December, 1984.

Services are private, with burial following at Brownwood Cemetery in North Bloomfield.

Material contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

