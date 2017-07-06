Woman aims to collect hundreds of birthday cards for Pa. boy with cancer

William Sweger's family and friends would like to make his birthday surprise as big as possible

Dawn White, WHTM Published: Updated:
William Sweger, Millerstown, Pa.
MILLERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County woman hopes to have several mailboxes full of birthday cards to brighten the spirits of a boy battling cancer.

“I’m just tired all the time. You feel like you have the flu all the time and you’re always getting stuck with needles into you. That’s not fun,” said 12-year-old William Sweger at a cancer fundraiser in March.

“Three to four weeks ago, he was diagnosed with cancer — now in the brain and in the spine,” said Kelly Newlin, a family friend.

William and his parents continue to fight. The community is also holding onto hope that the avid fishing lover will go into remission again.

They’d like to make his birthday surprise as big as possible.

“I was sitting here the other day and it just hit me that it would be pretty cool for him to get as many birthday cards as he can. Hopefully, it won’t be the last,” Kelly said with tears in her eyes.

She is organizing a birthday card drive for William’s 13th birthday on July 19.

“It’s just to put a spark in that day to make him the happiest boy he could be,” Kelly said. “I’d like for him to get at least 500, if not 1,000.”

Newlin would like to have the birthday cards by July 15.

“His smile will just break your heart. He loves to give hugs,” Newlin said. “There’s just something special about him.”

She’d like to get birthday cards not only from the Midstate but from the entire country.

William loves fishing, ice hockey, and racing. You can send birthday cards to:

William Sweger
C/O Kelly S. Newlin
152 Mountainside Lane
Millerstown, PA 17062

