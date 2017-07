WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County 911 is experiencing issues with customers using Time Warner/Spectrum Cable.

Customers in Liberty Township and the Warren area are unable to get through to 911 or are getting a busy signal.

Spectrum has been contacted and is working to resolve the issue.

Time Warner/Spectrum customers are asked to use the 10-digit 911 service number (330) 675-2730 if help is needed.