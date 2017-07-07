Beloit man killed in Portage County after car crashed into tree

The accident happened on State Route 14 in Deerfield Township on Friday morning

DEERFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A one-car crash in Portage County killed a Beloit man Friday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 38-year-old William P. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said he was the only one in the car when it was traveling southeast on State Route 14, south of Bandy Road, just before 9:30 a.m.

According to an accident report, Martin’s 2001 Buick Century went off the right side of the road, then swerved back onto it. He went over the center line and off the left side of the road, hitting a ditch and tree, Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

Martin was wearing his seat belt at the time, according to the report.

Highway Patrol’s Ravenna post will continue to investigate the crash.

