Boardman crime activity: YMCA instructor accused of pointing gun at man

Wednesday, June 28

2:48 p.m. – 300 block of Argyle Ave., a woman told police that she wired money to a man that she met on the Plenty of Fish dating website. He asked that she send money to pay for him to get home from Peru and to help pay for his employees. In exchange, he told her that he’d make payments on her credit card and pay off the balance. The woman said she didn’t suspect any fraud until her credit card company notified her of payments made from non-sufficient funds.

Friday, June 30

3 p.m. – 4000 block of Baymar Dr., a woman reported being assaulted by her neighbor’s daughter after an argument over shared Wifi services.

6:28 p.m. – Charles Avenue and Market Street, Ramon Campbell, 39, charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. Police said Campbell hit a woman with his car. Witnesses said she went flying about 10 feet away and then Campbell dragged her into the driver’s seat of his car and walked away. Campbell denied hitting the woman, saying he was arguing with his girlfriend so he got out of the car and she drove away.

Saturday, July 1

8:12 a.m. – 100 block of McClurg Rd., Denise McLaughlin, 54, of Darlington, Pa., charged with aggravated menacing and obstructing official business. Police were called to the YMCA after a man reported a road rage incident in which McLaughlin pulled a gun out of her purse. He said he then drove to the YMCA, McLaughlin followed him and a laser beam was pointed at his head. Fearing he would be shot, he hid behind a door post, according to a police report. McLaughlin, who is a water fitness and swim instructor at the YMCA, denied pointing a gun at the man and said he followed her after he yelled at her at a red light. The gun with the laser was found in her purse, inside a YMCA office.

11 p.m. – Market Street and Leighton Avenue, Mark Kosa, 44, charged with tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, marked lanes, fictitious plates and expired plates. Police said Kosa tossed a bag of marijuana out of the car during a traffic stop. Kosa denied that the drugs belonged to him, saying if he had thrown it, he would have tossed it out of the passenger’s side window instead of the driver’s side. Police said he was also under a child support license suspension and had drawn on the back plate sticker to make it look like it was still valid.

Monday, July 3

7:05 a.m. – Market Street and Shields Road, Lisiyaidilly Flores-Pacheco, 21, of Youngstown, charged with aggravated menacing. A woman reported that Flores-Pacheco threatened to beat her up after pulling her car in front of her and blocking her lane of travel. Flores-Pacheco said she went over to the woman’s apartment to get her car, which was registered in her name. Police said the two had been arguing over a man.

Tuesday, July 4

12:04 a.m. – 7000 block of Sheldon Ave., a 15-year-old girl was charged with unruly juvenile and underage use of alcohol. The girl’s parents called police after they reported catching her drinking beer. Police said she is on house arrest from a previous incident.

10:53 p.m. – 1900 block of Wingate Rd., Michael Shaffer, 23, of Youngstown, charged with driving under suspension, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. A homeowner called police to disperse an “out of control” party, saying they invited 15 to 20 people but more than 150 people showed up, most of whom they did not know. While officers were on the scene, Shaffer arrived. Police said he was found to be driving without a valid license and was confrontational with officers who questioned him about his license.

Wednesday, July 5

4:04 a.m. – South and Maple avenues, Nicole “Sweet Pea” Cruse, 45, of Youngstown, charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop. Police said Cruse was found with a crack pipe in her wallet and hidden in her pants. Police said she also threw a bag of crack cocaine on the floor of the car. Cruse admitted to buying the drugs on the south side of Youngstown, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: