Bryant hits 2 HRs, Rizzo connects as Cubs beat Pirates 6-1

The Cubs stranded seven through the first three innings before grabbing a 3-0 lead in the fourth.

CHICAGO (AP) – Kris Bryant hit two homers and drove in four runs, Anthony Rizzo went deep and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Friday.

Rizzo chased Trevor Williams with a two-run drive in the fourth that made it 3-0.

Bryant hit a solo shot against Jhan Marinez in the sixth that cleared the left-field bleachers and added a two-run drive in the eighth off Antonio Bastardo. He also had an RBI triple and finished with four hits, helping Chicago start the weekend series on a winning note after dropping six of nine.

Both teams committed three errors and wasted some big scoring opportunities in the early going. Chicago was 2 of 13 with runners in scoring position, while Pirates were 1 for 11.

