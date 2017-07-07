Canfield 10u softball eyes state tournament

CANFIELD, OH (WKBN)-The Canfield 10u softball team are just a few wins away from a state title this weekend as they head to Clyde, Ohio this weekend.

Canfield topped Boardman last week to punch their ticket even though they lost to Poland in the District Championship.

“I am very excited for the chance to represent the city of Canfield,” says catcher Jessica Shugart.

They will play games on Saturday and Sunday. If they win, the championships will be held next week.

“They are very hardworking bunch. we are extremely proud of them, very dedicated, practiced every day. got in some other tournaments, doing very well in it, very exciting,” said Canfield manager Tim Kelty.

Win or lose, the season comes to a close for the 10-year olds at state.