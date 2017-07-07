Canfield man’s case sent to a Mahoning County grand jury

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield man will have his case sent before a Mahoning County grand jury after an appearance in court Friday morning.

He was arrested in connection with a series of incidents late last month in the Timber Run neighborhood.

“This was a one-night incident, if you will. He was out in the neighborhood, and it was just a one-time thing. We were able to get him apprehended shortly after,” said Canfield Police Detective Brian McGivern.

Police said Krivanek had been going into people’s mailboxes and approaching their homes during daylight hours. His fingerprints on a window police said he tried to break last week matched police records, so officers were able to arrest him.

Court records show Krivanek is also a registered sex offender following a conviction in the Cleveland area.

He remains in the Mahoning County Jail.

