Driver charged in fatal I-76 pileup in North Jackson

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Robert Brock, 47, of Utah was charged with vehicular homicide

The driver of a tractor-trailer that police say caused a chain reaction crash on Interstate 76 in North Jackson last week has been charged. 

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Robert Brock, 47, of Utah was charged with vehicular homicide.

Brock was driving the tractor-trailer June 29 that crashed into the back of another semi on I-76, near the Route 45 overpass. The crash caused a chain reaction involving another tractor-trailer, and two other vehicles.

Mark Schaas, 53, of New Castle was killed. Three others were injured. 

