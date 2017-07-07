‘Escaped monkey or bonobo’ in central Ohio turns out to be a fox

Friday morning, a notice was sent out that a “large monkey” or possibly a bonobo may be on the loose in the neighborhood

The city of Dublin, Ohio confirms the animal that sparked an “escaped monkey” scare is actually a red fox.
A red fox relaxes in a patch of vegetation, Rockaway, NJ, Thursday, April 13, 2017. ( AP Photo/ Guy Palmiotto )

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Dublin, Ohio confirms the animal that sparked an "escaped monkey" scare is actually a red fox.

Friday morning, the Muirfield Association sent out a notice that a “large monkey” or possibly a bonobo may be on the loose in the neighborhood.

“This is not a joke and no one has hacked into our account,” the association said on Facebook, adding that it was last spotted near Memorial Drive, west of Muirfield Drive.

The Dublin Police Department confirms to NBC4 they had one call this morning about a possible escaped monkey. Officers in the area checked, but they did not see any animals.

Police also called the zoo, vet clinics and registered pet owners, and they confirmed all known monkeys in the area were accounted for. They then stopped their search.

Friday afternoon, someone sent the police department video of the supposed animal. The city’s Nature Coordinator reviewed the footage and confirmed it was a red fox.

During this time of year, foxes lose their hair and can be mistaken for other animals.

